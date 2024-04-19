[Watch] Moeen Ali smashes Ravi Bishnoi for a hattrick of sixes; perishes eventually during LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Moeen Ali gave the visitors some much-needed momentum towards the backend of their innings against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday by going after leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

CSK's innings was already in its 18th over and Ali had scored just 12 runs in his first 16 balls. He knew he had to up the ante and did it magnificently by hitting Bishnoi for three sixes back-to-back. The first two of those were slog sweeps over cow corner as the fielders in the deep were just spectators.

Ravi Bishnoi seemed a bit under pressure as he dropped the next delivery shorter and Mooen Ali thumped that down the ground for another six. The southpaw tried to make it four in a row with another slog sweep but was eventually caught in the deep by Ayush Badoni.

Here's the video of the three sixes from Ali followed by the dismissal:

The late flourish ensured that Moeen Ali finished his innings with 30 runs off 20 balls. Ravi Bishnoi didn't celebrate his wicket as he usually does and understandably so because of the carnage before it.

Another MS Dhoni special powers CSK to 176/6

Ali's wicket brought Lucknow some respite and they must have thought that it would help them restrict the Super Kings to a total around the 160-run mark. However, just like he did against the Mumbai Indians, MS Dhoni walked out to bat and single-handedly shifted the momentum in Chennai's favor.

The legendary wicketkeeper scored 28* off just nine balls including three boundaries and two towering sixes. One of those sixes off Yash Thakur's bowling was smacked over mid-wicket and went as long as 108 meters.

Ravindra Jadeja anchored the innings with an unbeaten 57*(40) and CSK will hope that the all-rounder carries that confidence into his bowling while defending the target of 177.

