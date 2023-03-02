[Watch] Mohammed Siraj wins hearts with a special gesture for a young fan on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Mohammed Siraj won hearts with his special gesture towards a young fan on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test against Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Thursday, March 2.

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, Siraj could be seen giving his energy drink to a young fan while fielding near the boundary ropes. In response, the boy could be seen jumping with joy.

On the work front, Siraj finished wicketless in the first innings against Australia. So far, the speedster has scalped just one wicket in the series due to rank-turners, which assists spinners, in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

However, the Hyderabad-born speedster is expected to play a significant role in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia.

Siraj recently scalped five wickets in two ODIs against New Zealand. He also picked up nine wickets in three games against Sri Lanka. The right-arm pacer took 24 wickets in 15 games last year.

Team India will hope that he continues his excellent form in ODIs ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

Mohammed Siraj was retained by RCB for Rs 7 crore ahead of IPL 2023

Mohammed Siraj has been retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 7 crore ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). He will look to continue his purple patch in white-ball cricket despite managing just nine scalps in 15 games last season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Squad strength: 25 players (overseas 8)

Players bought - Reece Topley (INR 1.9 crore), Himanshu Sharma (INR 20 lakh), Will Jacks (INR 3.2 crore), Manoj Bhandage (INR 20 lakh), Rajan Kumar (INR 70 lakh), Avinash Singh (INR 60 lakh).

Players retained - Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep.

In search of a maiden IPL trophy, RCB will begin their campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 2.

