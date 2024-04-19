[Watch] Mohsin Khan castles Rachin Ravindra for a golden duck in LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) new-ball seamer Mohsin Khan got the better of Rachin Ravindra with his first ball in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The left-hander was dismissed for a golden duck, and it proved to be another failure after a slam-bang start to the tournament.

The dismissal came on the first ball of the second over the innings. Mohsin slashed one full on the stumps, but the New Zealand batter played down the wrong line. The 25-year-old was predictably ecstatic and roared in celebration.

Ravindra, who went to the Super Kings in the auction for ₹1.8 crore, played aggressively in his first two matches. The southpaw struck 37 off 15 deliveries against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), followed by 46 off 20 balls against the Gujarat Titans, both of which came at home.

However, he has since registered scores of 2, 12, 15, 21 and 0.

LSG drop Shamar Joseph for CSK game

Shamar Joseph, who came in as Mark Wood's replacement, endured a forgettable IPL debut in the Super Giants' clash with Kolkata Knight Riders last week. The right-arm speedster finished with figures of 4-0-47-1 as LSG lost by eight wickets. They have now called up Matt Henry to the playing XI.

The Super Kings, who are coming off consecutive victories, also triggered a couple of changes. Daryl Mitchell made way for Moeen Ali, while Deepak Chahar replaced Shardul Thakur.

The defending champions started their campaign by beating the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans before losing to the Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad. However, they roared back to defeat the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

LSG lost to the Rajasthan Royals in their first match but registered a hat-trick of wins against the Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers, and Titans, respectively. However, defeats against Delhi Capitals and Knight Riders followed.

