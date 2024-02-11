[Watch] "MS Dhoni is back. He'd be hitting the balls in the nets already, I reckon" -Mike Hussey on the CSK skipper ahead of IPL 2024 

A member of Chennai Super Kings' coaching staff, Michael Hussey, confirmed that MS Dhoni has begun training for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The upcoming edition of the IPL is expected to begin at the end of March, and might prove to be the veteran wicketkeeper's final cricketing endeavor.

Having retired from international cricket in 2020, and not involved in any domestic cricket as well, the 2023 IPL final against the Gujarat Titans (GT), remains Dhoni's last outing on a cricketing field. The former India skipper, who struggled with knee issues throughout the tournament, underwent surgery to rectify the same following CSK's fifth title triumph.

Expand Tweet

Commentators Mark Howard, Mike Hussey, and Adam Gilchrist, spoke about the IPL and MS Dhoni during the second T20I clash between Australia and the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval.

"Looking forward to the IPL, it is a great tournament, it really is. The best players from all around the world, the best Indian players playing. It is incredible to be a part of it. The crowds are unbelievable, the noise they make, the atmosphere at the grounds.," Hussey said.

Hussey provided an update about the franchise skipper when asked by co-commentator Mark Howard.

"Yes, MS Dhoni is back. He'd be hitting the balls in the nets already, I reckon," Hussey added.

Clips of MS Dhoni training have surfaced on the social media of late. The skipper would be hoping to leave a final impression after defying age for a significant while now.

"Must have said 'I'll whack your company name on my bat to give your store a boost' " - Adam Gilchrist on MS Dhoni's new bat sticker

The most recent clip of MS Dhoni gearing up for the upcoming IPL season saw him practicing with a new bat sticker. It bears the logo of 'Prime Sports', which is the sports shop owned by the World Cup winning skipper's childhood friend, Paramjit Singh.

Paramjit Singh is said to have played a huge role in Dhoni's iconic cricketing journey. He has also helped the legendary player with his first bat sponsorship deal during his early days in the international circuit.

MS Dhoni's new bat sticker was highlighted by Adam Gilchrist on air as well.

"Saw him hitting some balls the other day in the nets with a new bat sticker on his bat, just a local sports store of one of his school mate's. Must have said I'll whack your company name on my bat to give your store a boost."

CSK head into the upcoming season with a couple of high profile signings in the form of Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell, and are definitely going to be one of the teams to watch out for.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App