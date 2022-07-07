[WATCH] MS Dhoni celebrates 41st birthday in the UK; Rishabh Pant spotted in party picture shared by Sakshi

Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni is celebrating his 41st birthday in the UK with family and friends today (July 7). The former Indian captain’s wife Sakshi shared a video of MSD cutting a cake to ring in his birthday.

Dhoni and Sakshi have been in the UK to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary, which was on July 4.

On Thursday, Sakshi took to her official Instagram handle to share a video of Dhoni cutting his birthday cake. While sharing the clip, she wrote:

“Happy Bday ! ❤️.”

Actor Ranveer Singh, singer Guru Randhawa and CSK fans replied to the post, wishing the cricketer a happy birthday. Singh wrote:

“Love you, Mahi ! happiest birthday to you! Love and energy! 🕉❤️😍🙏🏽.”

Randhawa commented:

“Happy birthday to the one and only sir ❤️”

Apart from the video, Sakshi also shared a picture of MSD’s birthday celebrations on her Insta story. In the image, current Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant can be spotted along with Dhoni’s family and friends.

A picture of MSD’s birthday celebrations. Rishabh Pant (4th from right) also attended the party. Credit: Sakshi Dhoni

Pant is also in the UK as part of the Indian cricket team, which recently featured in the rescheduled Test in Birmingham. He will next be seen in the T20I and ODI series against England.

MS Dhoni spotted at Wimbledon on birthday eve

Earlier, the former Indian captain was also snapped at Wimbledon 2022, enjoying some tennis action from the match between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz. MS Dhoni was seen wearing a grey blazer and white shirt and also sported black shades.

Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) official Twitter handle shared a picture of Dhoni and his friend from the stands at Wimbledon. The image was shared with the caption:

"Yellove All! 🦁viewing the 🐐! #ThalaAtWimbledon 🎾 #WhistlePodu 🦁💛."

Another former India captain, Sunil Gavaskar, was also seen among the crowds enjoying Wimbledon on Wednesday.

#Wimbledon 12.45 am in India and all eyes on screens. In the stands we have MS Dhoni and Sunil Gavaskar cheering for Indian star- Sania Mirza. #Wimbledon 2022 12.45 am in India and all eyes on screens. In the stands we have MS Dhoni and Sunil Gavaskar cheering for Indian star- Sania Mirza.#Wimbledon #Wimbledon2022 https://t.co/ToS7oylrXQ

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni looks all set to represent CSK again in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Asked whether he would return next year, MSD had said during IPL 2022:

“Well, I think, definitely. It’s a simple reason. It will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you. Mumbai is one place where, as a team and as an individual, I have got a lot of love and affection. But, you know it won’t be nice to the CSK fans.”

The Indian keeper-batter is the only captain in history to win all three ICC white-ball titles. Dhoni lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 50-over World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. He has also won four IPL titles with CSK.

