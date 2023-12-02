[Watch] MS Dhoni celebrates friend's birthday with cake cutting

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni's love for cake knows no bounds. He recently celebrated a friend's birthday with a cake cutting and was seen sporting a casual housewear.

After his friend finished cutting the cake and handed out slices to two others, Dhoni requested a piece.

On Saturday, Subodh Singh Kushwaha, a die-hard fan of Dhoni, shared a video on his Instagram handle where the champion cricketer enjoyed the cake-cutting celebrations.

He captioned his post:

"MS Dhoni sir celebrating friends birthday."

MS Dhoni was recently retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, confirming his participation for the upcoming season.

The 42-year-old underwent successful knee surgery following the 2023 IPL season in Mumbai. Dhoni led CSK to their record-levelling fifth IPL title last season, with a thrilling final ball win in the final against the Gujarat Titans(GT).

During the season, he became the first player to captain a single IPL franchise for 200 games.

Despite coming lower down the order at No.7 and 8, Dhoni often provided the finishing impetus to the CSK innings, evidenced by his strike rate of 184 in 16 games.

"If our leader has given a word, he has never gone back" - CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan on MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is the IPL's most successful captain.

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently expressed confidence that MS Dhoni will keep up his word and play in IPL 2024.

Despite being 42 and dealing with a knee issue during most of last season, the CSK skipper promised fans he would try to play at least another season.

In a video shared by CSK, Kasi said:

"If our leader has given a word, he has never gone back. He already told what he was planning to do in that intervieew. I am sure that knowing MS, he will always do what he has committed to do. He is quite fit. Thalaivan is thalaivan (our leader is our leader)."

With Ben Stokes deeming himself unavailable for the upcoming season, CSK released the talismanic all-rounder along with a few others. It means that the franchise now boasts a purse of ₹31.4 crore ahead of the 2024 IPL auction.

They are currently level with the Mumbai Indians on five IPL titles and have qualified for the playoffs in all but two of the 14 seasons they have played. CSK has also clinched the title in three of the last six IPL seasons.