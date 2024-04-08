[Watch] MS Dhoni drops a catch to hand Andre Russell a major reprieve in CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 clash 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper MS Dhoni missed a catch behind the wickets to give Andre Russell a lifeline in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The all-rounder came on to inflict damage at the back end of the innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, April 8.

Russell was itching to get going as he came into bat in the 17th over with the score reading 112-6 following Rinku Singh's dismissal. He scored only one boundary off his first five deliveries as he struggled against Mustafizur Rahman's vicious cutters.

Russell tried to go big off the fourth delivery of the 18th over, but his wild swing only made contact with the outside edge. The ball travelled toward Dhoni's right side, and the veteran wicketkeeper attempted a jump and stuck his right glove out.

However, the ball did not stick onto his gloves like it usually does. The wicketkeeper's trademark reflexes and agility were not on show during the clumsy attempt.

Luckily for CSK, the dropped catch did not cost them too much as Russell was dismissed for a run-a-ball 10 in the very next over by Tushar Deshpande.

MS Dhoni missed out on a last-ball run out as well as KKR finished with 137/9

It was a below-average outing for MS Dhoni with the gloves, as he missed a trademark underarm run out off the last ball. Anukul Roy had missed a cutter from Mustafizur Rahman, and had scampered for a single with Vaibhav Arora sprinting from the other end as well.

Dhoni got his throw off at the right time, but the ball missed the stumps to allow KKR take one more to conclude their innings. The visitors could only end up with 137-9 as spinners reigned supreme at the Chepauk once again.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored for KKR with a sluggish 32-ball 34 run knock while Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for CSK with figures of 3-18 off his four overs.

CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra have taken the crease in a bid to chase down the meagre total and hand KKR their first defeat of the season.