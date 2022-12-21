[WATCH] MS Dhoni enjoys a game of tennis in Dubai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was recently spotted in Dubai playing tennis with his close acquaintances in an open ground. Fans last witnessed the iconic player on the cricket ground during IPL 2022 earlier this year, when he led the CSK franchise.

The 41-year-old player retired from international cricket in 2020 but is still plying his trade for CSK in the cash-rich T20 league. During the offseason, Dhoni has been spending quality time with his family and friends, unwinding after years of busy schedules with the Indian cricket team.

A fan gave a glimpse of MS Dhoni while he was playing tennis during his stay in Dubai by sharing a short video clip on Twitter. You can watch it below:

"MS Dhoni probably had more politics to deal with"- Brad Hogg picks MS Dhoni over his former Aussie teammate as the best captain

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg recently opined that MS Dhoni would edge out Ricky Ponting as the best captain in international cricket history. He explained the rationale behind his judgment by stating that the former Indian captain had to deal with internal and external politics during his reign. Ponting, on the other hand, did not face such issues and also possessed a potent team.

In a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, when Hogg encountered a question about picking the better captain between Ponting and Dhoni, he said:

“Ricky Ponting had a wonderful team. Dhoni had a great team as well. For me, both did exceptionally well, both have got a fantastic record. You cannot separate them. I’d say that Dhoni probably had more politics to deal with in Indian cricket than what Ricky Ponting did. That probably puts Dhoni slightly in front of Ricky Ponting.”

He concluded by saying:

“It’s a tough one, but Dhoni with the extra politics that he might have had in India, probably just puts him in front. Sorry, Ricky!”

Do you agree with Hogg's assessment above? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below.

