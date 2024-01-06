Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was recently spotted enjoying a vacation with family and friends.

Dhoni was last seen in action during IPL 2023 in May when he led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise for a record-equalling fifth trophy. He had good news for his fans after that game, revealing he would try to come back and play the next season if his body allows him.

Last month, CSK retained him for the upcoming season before the auction and confirmed that Dhoni would lead the franchise in IPL 2024, much to the delight of his ardent fans across the world.

Dhoni's daughter Ziva recently took to Instagram and shared a reel of their family time together on a vacation. In it, MS Dhoni can be seen having a great time with Ziva and Sakshi Dhoni.

"Because of captaincy, he couldn’t achieve what he could have achieved as a batter" - Gautam Gambhir on MS Dhoni

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir recently shed light on the selflessness of MS Dhoni during his captaincy rein. He said that Dhoni put the team's needs ahead of himself and sacrificed individual records to secure trophies for India.

Gambhir explained:

“Because of captaincy, he couldn’t achieve what he could have achieved as a batter. A lot of times as captain, you have to keep the team first. If MS was not captain, he could have batted at No 3. I am sure he could have broken several ODI records. He has won a lot of trophies, but individually, he sacrificed his international runs for trophies."

Gambhir also felt that it was a blessing for India to have an impactful wicket-keeper batter like MS Dhoni to finish the games at the No. 7 position. He added:

“Earlier, they were keepers first and batters later but MS was a batter first and then was a wicketkeeper. It was a blessing for Indian cricket that in Dhoni, we got a wicketkeeper-batter who can win you matches from No. 7 because he had that power game.”

Do you agree with Gautam Gambhir's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.

