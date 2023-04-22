[WATCH] MS Dhoni has a fun interaction with SRH pacer Natarajan's daughter 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni had a fun exchange with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Thangarasu Natarajan's daughter on Friday, April 21, after the conclusion of the IPL 2023 league match between the sides.

In a contest hosted by MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, CSK went on to win comfortably by seven wickets. Natarajan did not feature in SRH's playing XI for this fixture, as they went in with an extra spinner in Mayank Dagar. The Hyderabad side batted first after losing the toss and made only 134/7 in 20 overs as all the batters struggled on the slowish Chennai track.

CSK then chased down the total in the 19th over, courtesy of opener Devon Conway's match-winning 77*. MS Dhoni didn't get a chance to bat in the match, much to the disappointment of the fans in attendance.

CSK, however, gave fans a glimpse of MS Dhoni's activities after the match by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. In it, the stalwart can be seen indulging in a cute interaction with Natarajan's daughter. CSK captioned the post:

"A dose of kutty chutties to make your day! 🦁💛#CSKvSRH #WhistlePodu #Yellove #IPL2023."

You can watch the video below:

CSK have managed to win four out of their six matches so far in IPL 2023. They currently occupy the third position in the points table with eight points.

MS Dhoni-led CSK's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

April 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata, 7:30 pm.

April 27: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur 7:30 pm.

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai, 3:30 pm.

May 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow, 3:30 pm.

May 6: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai, 3:30 pm.

May 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

May 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

May 20: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi, 3:30 pm.

May 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

May 20: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi, 3:30 pm.

Poll : 0 votes