[Watch] MS Dhoni gives autographs and poses for pictures with his fans in US

Former MS Dhoni recently gave a few autographs and then posed for pictures with his fans in the United States (US). The CSK captain is currently in the country with his family.

Dhoni was spotted in the stands at the Arthur Ashe Stadium last week when he attended the quarterfinal clash of the US Open between Carloz Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. A video of him playing golf with former US President Donald Trump also went viral over the past few days online.

MS Dhoni's last appearance on a cricket field was in the IPL 2023 in May, when he lifted the trophy with his beloved Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team after beating Gujarat Titans in the summit clash. He underwent knee surgery soon after and has recuperated at home for a couple of months.

A fan took to X (formerly Twitter) recently to give a glimpse of the Dhoni from US. In it, the 42-year-old legendary cricketer can be seen interacting with his fans, giving them autographs and posing for pictures.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I feel it will be a huge insult to him"- Shivam Dube on asking MS Dhoni about bowling opportunities during IPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting all-rounder Shivam Dube recently acknowledged that his team has adequate bowling resources, with Moeen Ali at their disposal as the sixth bowling option. Shedding light on the reasons behind not getting many opportunities with the ball on the AakashVani show on JioCinema, Shivam Dube said:

"If I talk about the CSK team, the sixth option itself was Moeen Ali. I come as the seventh option, so it's only if it's very much required. That is one thing because of the Impact Player rule. I am trying to make myself better so that I can contribute one or two overs for the team."

The lanky all-rounder added:

"If I tell him (MS Dhoni), I feel it will be a huge insult to him. He knows when to bowl me. He just asks you to keep playing and not to take tension. When I started bowling, he said that my bowling had improved from last year."

Do you think Shivam Dube should get more opportunities in the bowling department? Let us know your views through comments.