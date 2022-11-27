[WATCH] MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya dance to tune of Kala Chashma ft. Badshah

After guiding Team India to a 1-0 win in the recently concluded T20I series in New Zealand, Hardik Pandya enjoyed some light moments with former India captain MS Dhoni.

In a video that has surfaced online, the two IPL-winning captains can be seen grooving to the popular tune of 'Kala Chashma' featuring singer and rapper Badshah.

Watch the video below:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Dhoni, Hardik, Krunal during the birthday party of their friend.

Dhoni, Hardik, Krunal during the birthday party of their friend. https://t.co/ddEWApqVz1

For the uninitiated, Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Pandya shares a great camaraderie with his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) counterpart Dhoni. He often shares pictures and videos with the legendary wicketkeeper batter.

Pandya led from the front in the recently concluded T20I decider with his quickfire unbeaten 18 off 30, including a six and three fours, to help the Men in Blue recover from 21-3. His contribution helped India reach the DLS par score of 74/4 in nine overs and tie the game against New Zealand in the rain-affected game.

India had won the second T20I by 65 runs, courtesy of a century from Suryakumar Yadav, while the opening T20I was abandoned due to rain. Pandya has been rested for the ongoing ODI series in New Zealand and the upcoming ODIs against Bangladesh next month.

Meanwhile, Team India will next be in action in the third and final ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch on Wednesday (November 30). In the first ODI, Shikhar Dhawan and Co. lost by seven wickets. The second game in Hamilton got abandoned due to rain.

MS Dhoni returns as captain for CSK ahead of IPL 2023

MS Dhoni will return as full-time captain in IPL 2023 after taking back the reins from Ravindra Jadeja, who stepped down as captain midseason during the tournament's last edition.

The veteran will look to guide CSK to their fifth IPL trophy and move level with Mumbai Indians (MI) for most titles in the T20 extravaganza.

CSK Players released: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan

Current squad: MS Dhoni (captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana

Purse remaining: INR 20.45 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 2

Meanwhile, Defending IPL champions GT have retained 18 players ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction, slated to be held in Kochi on December 23.

GT Current squad: Hardik Pandya (capt), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad

Players released: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron

Purse remaining: INR 19.25

Overseas slots remaining - 3

