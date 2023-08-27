[Watch] MS Dhoni indulges in a group workout session with his friends

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni recently indulged in a group workout session with his friends. The legendary cricketer was last seen on the field during IPL 2023, where he led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a record-equalling fifth title.

Dhoni reportedly played through the season while managing a knee injury, which forced him to bat lower down the order for only a few balls in most matches. He underwent surgery in Mumbai as soon as IPL finished and has been recuperating at home in Ranchi since then.

A fan took to Twitter on Sunday and shared a video to give a glimpse of MS Dhoni's workout routine during his rehabilitation. In it, the CSK captain can be seen doing a group exercise with three other people in a gym.

You can watch the video below:

He also has many suggestions that help you in your personal life as well: Mohit Sharma about MS Dhoni

Veteran Indian bowler Mohit Sharma recently opened up about his personal equation with MS Dhoni. Mohit revealed that the duo not only talked about cricket but also about personal life.

He also credited Dhoni for giving advice, which helped him to evolve his character. Speaking on 'The Indian Cricket Podcast', Sharma said:

"We don't just speak about the game. He also has many suggestions that help you in your personal life as well. There have been many times where we have sat together after matches and you can't talk cricket all the time. That's when he has given me advice about how to individually evolve your personal character and that has helped me a lot."

He added:

"There's not just Mahi Bhai in CSK. There are many people who I grew up watching play cricket like Stephen Flemming, Michael Hussey and Dwayne Bravo. So when I entered the dressing room, I was in that phase where I didn't know whether I should be excited or nervous. So I tried to be with those players who were like playing Ranji Trophy cricket or were around my level."

Mohit Sharma played under MS Dhoni in CSK as well as India during the past decade and enjoyed some success. He was also part of the Indian squad led by Dhoni, which participated in the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia.