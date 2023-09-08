[Watch] MS Dhoni plays golf with former USA President Donald Trump

Former India captain MS Dhoni was recently spotted playing golf with former USA President Donald Trump at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Hitesh Sanghvi, a Dubai-based entrepreneur, took to his Instagram handle on Friday, September 8, to reveal that he and Dhoni were hosted by Trump. Sharing a picture from the golf course, he wrote:

"Golf with @mahi7781, @realdonaldtrump and @rajiv.knack.......thank you mr president for hosting us 🙏🙏🙏."

A video of Dhoni playing golf alongside Trump has also gone viral on social media. You can watch the clip below:

On the cricketing front, MS Dhoni was last seen in action during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth championship triumph.

While he demoted himself to the No. 8 position in CSK's batting order, he was still able to chip in with impactful cameos. He enthralled fans with his six-hitting, finishing with 104 runs off just 57 balls during the season at a strike rate of 182.46.

The Chennai-based side trumped the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final to secure a thrilling five-wicket (DLS method) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Dhoni played the tournament with a sore knee. The wicketkeeper-batter underwent successful surgery in Mumbai earlier this year.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the IPL 2023 final, he hinted at returning for the next edition as well, quashing the speculations surrounding his retirement.

MS Dhoni was in attendance for the US Open 2023 quarterfinal

MS Dhoni was spotted in the stands during the US Open 2023 quarterfinal clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.

The star cricketer was seen relishing the contest in a video shared by Sony Sports Network on social media.

Notably, Dhoni also likes to play tennis and has also competed in local tournaments in Ranchi. Last year, in November, he won the JSCA Tennis Championship in the men's doubles event with Sumeet Kumar Bajaj.