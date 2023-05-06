[Watch] MS Dhoni's masterstroke helps CSK dismiss Rohit Sharma for a duck in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma recorded his 16th duck in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, May 6. Opposition captain MS Dhoni pulled off a masterstroke to help CSK get the prized wicket.

Sharma demoted himself to No.3 in the MI batting lineup after his inconsistent performances as an opener. Cameron Green opened the innings with Ishan Kishan, but the new opening pair of MI could survive only 11 balls. Tushar Deshpande rattled Green's stumps in the second over.

The dismissal saw Rohit Sharma come out to bat. Deepak Chahar dismissed Ishan Kishan on the second ball of the third over. Nehal Wadhera took a single, bringing Rohit on strike for the fourth ball.

The Mumbai Indians captain played a couple of dot balls before losing his wicket on the final ball of the over. CSK skipper MS Dhoni came up to the stumps, forcing Rohit to play an unorthodox shot.

Dhoni's plan worked as Rohit attempted a lap shot and failed to time it well. The ball traveled towards the backward point region, where Ravindra Jadeja made no mistake in completing the catch.

You can watch the video of that dismissal right here:

Rohit Sharma broke Dinesh Karthik, Mandeep Singh and Sunil Narine's record in IPL

Courtesy of the duck against the Chennai Super Kings, Rohit Sharma now owns the record for the highest number of ducks in the Indian Premier League history. As mentioned ahead, it was his 16th duck in the cash-rich league.

Before this IPL 2023 match, Sharma jointly held the record for the highest ducks along with Royal Challengers Bangalore's Dinesh Karthik and Kolkata Knight Riders players Mandeep Singh and Sunil Narine. The other three players have 15 ducks each in IPL.

At the time of writing, Mumbai were 122/4 at the end of 18 overs with Nehal Wadhera and Tristan Stubbs in the middle.

