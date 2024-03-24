[Watch] MS Dhoni's sensational keeping skills go viral during IPL 2024 practice session

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni's sensational wicketkeeping skills recently went viral on social media after a clip was shared by the franchise. The 42-year-old's keeping practice came amid CSK players Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner were having a conversation with batting coach Michael Hussey.

The striking part of the video was how Dhoni caught the ball effortlessly and cleanly even as it deflected from one of the stumps. The veteran cricketer also showcased his fabulous glovework in the IPL 2024 opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Chennai.

The final ball of the first innings saw Dhoni effect a run-out at the striker's end with an underarm throw to dismiss Anuj Rawat.

Only 24 hours before the 17th edition of the lucrative league began, the Ranchi-born cricketer relinquished his captaincy responsibilities, handing it over to Ruturaj Gaikwad. The 2023 edition saw MS Dhoni become the joint-most successful skipper in IPL history when the Super Kings beat the Gujarat Titans to clinch their 5th IPL title.

"He came and said, 'I've decided this and this'" - Ruturaj Gaikwad opens up on his conversation with MS Dhoni about captaincy

Ruturaj Gaikwad. (Image Credits: Getty)

In an earlier interview with IPLT20.com, Gaikwad said the keeper-batter had involved him in some match simulations and hinted at handing over the responsibility in IPL 2023. The 27-year-old stated:

"Last year itself, Mahi bhai had hinted about captaincy at some point of time. He just hinted that, 'be ready, it shouldn't be a surprise to you'. When we came into the camp, he involved me in some of the match simulations. I remember him posting about a new role on social media and everybody was pointing towards me and asking me, 'are you the next captain?'

"I was like, 'maybe it meant something else for social media'. But back of the mind, it was there. He came and said, 'I've decided this and this', but definitely now that I'm here, I'm looking forward to this."

The Chennai Super Kings will next face the Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.