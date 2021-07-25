Watch: MS Dhoni seen playing football in All-Stars football practice match

Former India skipper MS Dhoni's love for football is nothing new. In fact, he started his career as a goalkeeper before his coach asked him to concentrate on cricket which changed his career completely.

Dhoni was recently seen taking part in the All-Stars football practice match along with Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai. The 40-year-old looked extremely fit as he chased the ball with ease.

Watch the video here:

MS Dhoni looked extremely happy while showcasing his skills with the football. The former Indian cricketer was also spotted with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh. Ranveer, who posted a heartfelt note about Dhoni's international retirement, was seen hugging MS Dhoni ahead of the start of the game.

Another Indian cricketer, Shreyas Iyer, who is currently recovering from a dislocated shoulder, was also spotted during the All-Star football practice match.

🎥| Ranveer Singh greeting MS Dhoni , Arrmaan Ralhan , Dino Morea and @KaranVeerMehra at the football practice in Bandra ⚽️❤️



Full video : https://t.co/Z2hB5s7DM7 pic.twitter.com/k63MAATUId — Ranveer Singh TB (@Ranveertbt) July 25, 2021

MS Dhoni will return to action during the second half of IPL 2021

The veteran wicket-keeper batsman, who only plays in the IPL now, last turned up for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2021 earlier this year. Although he had a pretty average season with the bat, Dhoni staged a turnaround for CSK after a poor season in the IPL 2020.

MS Dhoni with Rohit Sharma (Credit: BCCI/IPL)

The Super Kings are currently in second spot after Delhi Capitals before the tournament was called off on May 4 due to the COVID crisis. MS Dhoni & Co will look to continue the rhythm when IPL 2021 resumes in the UAE on September 19.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on July 25 (Sunday) announced the full schedule of the remaining matches of IPL 2021. The UAE stint will commence with defending champions Mumbai Indians locking horns against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at th Dubai International Stadium.

The final of the tournament will be played on October 15 in Dubai.

