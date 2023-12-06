[Watch] MS Dhoni signs autograph on Royal Enfield Bike, video goes viral

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni’s passion for bikes is unmatched, with the veteran wicketkeeper-batter proving it once again when he was recently seen giving an autograph on a bike.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Dhoni signed on the petrol tank of a Royal Enfield bike. It cannot be confirmed whether it was before or after taking a ride since he was wearing a helmet.

The video surfaced weeks after Dhoni was seen giving an autograph inside a car.

For the unversed, the former India captain owns more than 50 bikes. His collections include Harley Davidson, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Ducati 1098, Yamaha RD350, and Suzuki Hayabusa, among others.

Earlier this year, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad shared a video of Dhoni's bike collection when he paid a visit to the CSK star in his hometown Ranchi.

“One of the craziest passion I have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and an even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion,” Prasad wrote on X.

MS Dhoni retained by CSK ahead of IPL 2024 auction

On the cricketing front, MS Dhoni has been retained as captain by CSK for IPL 2024 after guiding the franchise to their fifth IPL title last season.

CSK also retained 19 players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, which is scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 19. The defending champions will enter the auction with ₹31.4 crore in their kitty.

Retained Players: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, and Tushar Deshpande.

Released Players: Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu (retirement), Ben Stokes (unavailable), Bhagath Varma, Dwaine Pretorius, Kyle Jamieson, Sisanda Magala, and Subhranshu Senapati.