[Watch]: MS Dhoni spotted batting in the nets ahead of IPL 2022 

The forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) appears to be generating a lot of excitement among the masses, as their favorite cricket stars are scheduled to compete in the country's flagship T20 competition.

While former India captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019, he remains one of the top draws in the cash-rich league. The wicketkeeper-batter has started his preparation for the forthcoming edition.

The Ranchi-born cricketer was recently spotted batting in the nets, weeks ahead of the tournament. A video of the same was shared by one of the player's fans on Monday, and it has since gone viral on social media.

Dhoni, who led CSK to their fourth championship title last year, is expected to captain the team for the impending season as well. The tournament is likely to begin towards the end of March in India.

Dhoni is set to return to cricketing action this year with the 15th season of the tournament. The 40-year-old has featured in 220 matches so far in his IPL career, in which he has amassed 4746 runs at an impressive average of 39.5.

The right-handed batter has 23 half-centuries to his name in the tournament.

CSK retain four players ahead of IPL 2022 auction

The Chennai-based franchise has retained Ravindra Jadeja (INR 16 crore), MS Dhoni (INR 12 crore), Moeen Ali (INR 8 crore) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 6 crore) ahead of the much-awaited ten-franchise IPL 2022 auction.

It is worth mentioning that Jadeja was Chennai's first retainee as Dhoni decided to take a pay cut for the forthcoming season of the Indian T20 extravaganza. CSK will enter the IPL 2022 auction with a purse of INR 48 crore.

A total of 590 cricketers will go under the hammer in the 2022 mega auction. The event is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

