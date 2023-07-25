[Watch] MS Dhoni spotted driving his Rolls Royce car in Ranchi

MS Dhoni was recently spotted driving a Rolls Royce (1980) car on the streets of Ranchi. An Instagram user posted a video of the Chennai Super Kings captain riding his car in Ranchi.

Dhoni rarely uses social media which is why most fans have no idea of what's happening in his life off the field. The CSK captain posted a short clip of his birthday celebrations earlier this month on Instagram. However, unlike other cricketers, Dhoni does not share photos or videos of himself practicing, training or enjoying at parties.

Fans generally keep a close eye on the social media accounts of those around MS Dhoni for updates related to him. Recently, an Instagram user with the username @kushmahi7 shared a clip of Dhoni riding his Rolls Royce car.

You can watch the video here:

Dhoni did not appear to notice that someone was recording him while he rode his blue car as he was focused on driving.

Will MS Dhoni play in IPL 2024?

IPL 2023: Final - Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans (Image: Getty)

MS Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth championship win in IPL 2023. The wicketkeeper batter captained his team to perfection, helping them defeat defending champions Gujarat Titans on home soil to become the new titleholders of the Indian Premier League.

Dhoni said after the IPL 2023 final that it was the best stage for him to retire but the Chennai Super Kings skipper was overwhelmed by all the love and affection that he received from the fans. Dhoni said that he would work hard on his fitness and try his best to play at least one more season in the IPL.