[WATCH] MS Dhoni spotted in new look with ponytail

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been spotted in a new look. In the latest video of the legendary cricketer that is going viral on social media, the keeper-batter is seen with a ponytail.

A number of videos of Dhoni have been widely shared on social media in recent times in which he is seen posing with fans during his trips and visits to various places.

On Saturday, September 30, a video went viral on social media in which the Indian legend was seen sporting a hairstyle with a ponytail.

The 42-year-old cricketer led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year. He played the tournament with a knee injury and underwent surgery for the same immediately after CSK’s record-equaling fifth title triumph in the T20 league.

Virender Sehwag reveals MS Dhoni’s advice to the team during the 2011 World Cup

Dhoni was the captain of the Indian team when they won the ODI World Cup in 2011, the last time the tournament was held in India. Rohit Sharma will look to emulate MSD during the upcoming World Cup in India, which begins on October 5.

While discussing India’s 2011 World Cup triumph, former opener Virender Sehwag revealed the advice that the captain gave the team.

Sehwag recalled during an interaction on Cricbuzz:

"When we had a team meeting, we decided we won't read newspapers, don't listen to outside noise. Anything which can add to pressure, we won't do. It had become a rule and almost everyone genuinely followed that. We stayed together, we tried enjoy and do team-building exercises. Because it's easy to drift apart in long tournaments such as these. Gary Kirsten and MS Dhoni ensured that we stay together."

“Of course, we had pressure. Whether we were on flight, the CISF personnel, in hotel, the managers and waiters... everyone kept saying, 'win the World Cup'. But MS Dhoni had this one line, 'focus on the process'. Our process was good, that's why we won,” the former cricketer concluded.

Dhoni was the Player of the Match in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He scored a brilliant 91* off 79 balls as the Men in Blue chased down 275 in 48.2 overs, winning the final by six wickets.