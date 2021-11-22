Watch: MS Dhoni and his teammates have a grand celebration in the presence of Tamil Nadu CM Stalin and other dignitaries

MS Dhoni and his CSK teammates had a memorable victory celebration in Chennai last night. Many dignitaries, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, CSK owner N Srinivasan and former Indian cricketers like Kapil Dev and Ravi Shastri, graced the event.

After leading CSK to their fourth IPL trophy in October, MS Dhoni joined Team India support as a mentor during the 2021 T20 World Cup. He recently returned after Team India's exit from the World Cup.

As promised earlier, CSK held a grand celebration ceremony to commemorate the team's fourth IPL win in the presence of their beloved skipper.

CSK gave their ardent fans a glimpse of the ceremony by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. They captioned the post:

My last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it's next year or in 5 years' time, we don't really know: MS Dhoni

CSK skipper MS Dhoni has revealed that he plans to play his final T20 game in front of his beloved fans in Chennai. The legendary wicket-keeper already bid adieu from international cricket last year. Speaking about his retirement plans during the ceremony, MS Dhoni said:

‘’I have always planned my cricket. My last game that I played was in Ranchi. The last home game in ODIs was at my hometown in Ranchi. So, hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it's next year or in 5 years' time, we don't really know."

Over the past few months, there has been uncertainty around MS Dhoni's availability for the next edition of IPL as there is a mega auction before that. But now his ardent fans can relax. During the celebration ceremony, Dhoni made it clear that fans would see him again on the field in the IPL.

