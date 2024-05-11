[Watch] MS Dhoni treats Ahmedabad crowd with one-handed 6 in GT vs CSK IPL 2024 match

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni hit a one-handed six off Mohit Sharma against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2024 in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10.

The maximum came off the penultimate over of the Super Kings' run chase. Mohit bowled a slower length ball outside off and Dhoni whipped it off his bottom hand while going for the slog. The power was enough to muscle it over the deep mid-wicket.

Dhoni hit another one-handed six off Rashid Khan in the last over. The wicketkeeper-batter finished with an unbeaten 26 runs off 11 balls, including three sixes and one boundary. The 43-year-old has been impressive this season, with 136 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 226.6.

GT beat CSK by 35 runs in IPL 2024 match

A clinical all-round display helped GT beat CSK by 35 runs in the IPL 2024 match on Friday.

Batting first, GT posted 231/3 in 20 overs. Captain Shubman Gill led from the front, scoring 104 off 55 deliveries in an innings filled with six maximums and nine boundaries. Sai Sudharsan also hit 103 off 51, including seven sixes and five boundaries. The duo shared a 210-run stand for the opening wicket.

Tushar Deshpande was the only successful bowler for the Super Kings, returning with figures of 2/33. In response, CSK managed 196/8. The defending champions got off the worst possible start as Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad departed cheaply.

Daryl Mitchell top scored with 63 off 34, comprising three sixes and seven boundaries. Moeen Ali also looked good for his 56 off 36, hitting four sixes and as many boundaries. Shivam Dube (21 off 13) and Ravindra Jadeja (18 off 10) also got starts but failed to take the team over the line.

Mohit Sharma starred with the ball for GT, finishing with figures of 3/31, while Rashid Khan bagged two wickets. Umesh Yadav and Sandeep Warrier bagged one wicket each.

With the victory, the Titans jumped to eighth place in the points table with five wins in 12 matches. They will next host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the same venue on May 13.

On the other hand, CSK stayed fourth with six wins in 12 games. They will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Chepauk on May 12.

