[WATCH] MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli share a hug during CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener

The much-awaited cricketing extravaganza began on Friday, March 22. Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took the field in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 curtain-raiser at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

While fans were hoping to see MS Dhoni take leadership duties in what might be his final IPL campaign, the former India captain handed over the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad a day before the opener. Nevertheless, Dhoni will continue to don the gloves behind the stumps.

In a heartwarming moment on the field, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli shared a hug when the former took his position behind the stumps and the latter walked out to open the innings for RCB. The duo were all smiles as they hugged it out before the game started.

Faf du Plessis gives RCB a flying start before CSK bowlers spoil the party

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis opted to bat first after winning the toss. He opened the innings alongside Kohli, but the latter played second fiddle as du Plessis took charge of putting runs on board. In the 41-run opening partnership that the two shared, Faf dominated with a 23-ball 35 before being dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman.

Rahman, who made his CSK debut today, picked up two wickets in his first over as he sent Rajat Patidar packing for a three-ball duck. Deepak Chahar, who conceded 17 off his second over, joined the party and dismissed the dangerous Glenn Maxwell.

Both Patidar and Maxwell similarly edged the ball as MS Dhoni completed two fine catches behind the stumps. After a terrific start, RCB’s momentum slowed down and they finished the powerplay scoring 42 runs and losing three wickets.

In the process, Kohli achieved two milestones as he became the only Indian cricketer to complete 12000 runs in T20 cricket and also the second fastest cricketer to reach the milestone after Chris Gayle. The former RCB skipper also completed 1000 runs against CSK.