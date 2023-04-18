[WATCH] MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli share a light-hearted moment after high-scoring contest between CSK and RCB

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli were spotted sharing a light-hearted moment after a seesaw contest between the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. The iconic duo were seen sharing a laugh.

The two sides battled tooth and nail as the high-scoring contest ended in an eight-run win for the Super Kings. After losing the toss, the Yellow Brigade put on a power-packed batting performance to set the hosts 227 to win. Devon Conway top-scored with 83 off 45 deliveries, while Shivam Dube chipped in with 52 off 27 balls.

RCB fancied themselves to chase a record-breaking score; however, they lost Virat Kohli cheaply in the first over. Mahipal Lomror got a lifeline, but he perished for a duck in the second over. Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis revived their side's chances by keeping the big shots coming.

Maheesh Theekshana atoned himself for the dropped catches by removing the dangerous Maxwell for 76, while Moeen Ali followed it by scalping du Plessis (62). The remaining batters tried hard, but struggled to keep the big shots coming fairly frequently. Matheesha Pathirana bowled well enough to defend 19 off the final over against Suyash Prabhudessai and Wanindu Hasaranga.

"I've a special bonding with MS Dhoni" - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

In September 2022, Kohli, who succeeded Dhoni as Test skipper in 2014, revealed that he has immense respect for the keeper-batter and that he was the only one to reach out after quitting India's red-ball captaincy. Kohli spoke during a press conference:

"Dhoni was the only one who texted me when I left Test captaincy. Many people have my number but nobody except Dhoni thought about texting me. They give a lot of suggestions on TV but nobody reached out to me individually. I have a special bonding with MS Dhoni. There are some connections which are genuine and it has some security. We aren't insecure & have respect for each other. If I want to help someone, I'll reach out to him individually. I won't give him suggestions in front of the public as that doesn't have any value for me."

Virat Kohli @imVkohli @msdhoni A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test 😄 @msdhoni 🇮🇳 https://t.co/pzkr5zn4pG

Meanwhile, RCB suffered their third loss of the season and CSK have surged to third in the points table.

