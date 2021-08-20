Watch: Mumbai Indians give a tour of their Team room through a couple of snaps

The Mumbai Indians contingent in Abu Dhabi completed their mandatory quarantine yesterday and have begun preparations for the upcoming second leg of IPL 2021.

On Friday, the Mumbai Indians gave their fans a tour of the team room at the hotel, which hosts discussions regarding strategies and planning ahead of games during the team meetings. The Mumbai franchise shared the following post on its official Instagram handle and captioned it:

𝑺𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 𝒐𝒖𝒕𝒕𝒂 𝒒𝒖𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒆 ➡️ 𝕋𝔼𝔸𝕄 ℝ𝕆𝕆𝕄 Paltan, send us a 💙 if you want a tour of this special place🤩 #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021

The five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians team are known for strategizing astutely in their team meetings before they play any IPL game. Through the above post, Mumbai Indians gave a glimpse to the fans of the space, where all the important pre-match discussions happen.

Mumbai Indians face off against the Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the second phase of IPL 2021

IPL's own version of El Clásico - Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings - will kick off the UAE-leg of IPL 2021 on September 19 in Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Currently, Mumbai Indians hold fourth position in the points table, while Chennai Super Kings occupy second position.

Mumbai Indians have great memories of playing in UAE during IPL 2020 as they won the trophy comprehensively. Their fans will be hoping for similar performances from the team in this year's edition as well.

Here is the itinerary for Mumbai Indians' matches in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Match 30: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 19, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 34: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, September 23, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 26, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 42: Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 28, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 46: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, October 2, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 51: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, October 5, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 55: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians - 3:30 PM IST, October 8, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Edited by Arnav Kholkar