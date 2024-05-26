[Watch] Mustafizur Rahman decimates USA with best bowling figures by Bangladesh bowler in T20Is

Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman produced record-breaking figures of 6/10 in four overs to help the side win the third T20I against the USA at Houston by 10 wickets. The Tigers had suffered shock defeats in the opening two T20I to surrender the series to minnows USA.

With the T20 World Cup under a week away, Bangladesh desperately needed a win and their senior bowler stepped up. Mustafizur picked up two wickets in his opening spell before cleaning up the tail at the death.

His six-wicket haul helped Bangladesh restrict the USA to a dismal 104/9 in 20 overs.

Here is a video of Mustafizur's scintillating display of pace bowling:

It was Mustafizur's career-best T20I figures and the best by a Bangladesh bowler, upstaging the previous best of 5/13 by Elias Sunny.

The 28-year-old was recently part of the ongoing IPL 2024, picking up 14 wickets in nine games for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Mustafizur's heroics meant he also boasts the joint seventh-best figures in T20I history.

Bangladesh ensured his record bowling display was not wasted as they completed the run-chase in the 12th over with all 10 wickets intact.

Mustafizur Rahman was adjudged Player of the Match and Series

Mustafizur Rahman was rewarded with the Player of the Match and Series awards for his outstanding bowling display against the USA. Thanks to his six-wicket haul in the final T20I, the left-arm pacer finished the series with 10 wickets in three games at an average of 8.20.

At the post-match presentation, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Shanto translated Mustafizur's words and said:

"He (Mustafiz) is very happy. I think where he bowled he was very happy. He tried a lot of variation and mix it up. That's what he does. Today others didn't do all those things. (Winning the POTS and POTM award) He feels very good."

The veteran pacer boasts excellent T20I numbers with 120 wickets at an average of 21.56 and an economy of 7.55 in 96 games.

Despite Mustafizur's exploits in the series finale, Bangladesh suffered a massive setback before the T20 World Cup with a 1-2 defeat to the USA. Their campaign will begin with a showdown against Sri Lanka in Dallas on June 8.

