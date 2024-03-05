[Watch] "My 2nd home " - Customs officers stop work to get a picture with Dwayne Bravo at Mumbai airport 

West Indian legend Dwayne Bravo was among the cricket stars who attended the three-day pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Calling India his second home, Bravo shared a video on his official Instagram handle, giving a glimpse of all the love he received from Indian fans at the Mumbai airport. He also mentioned how a few customs officers paused their work to click a picture with him.

The former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder captioned the post:

"The people’s Champion! 🇹🇹🇮🇳 my 2nd home 🏡 #MyFans #SirChampion when the entire Customs 🛃 crew stop work for 3min just to take a picture lol 😂 😊🙏🙏."

It is worth mentioning that Dwayne Bravo was part of the MI Emirates squad in this year's ILT20 (International League T20) in the UAE. The side beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the final to clinch their maiden title. Bravo bagged six wickets from nine outings at an economy rate of 8.95.

Dwayne Bravo will serve as CSK's bowling coach in IPL 2024

Dwayne Bravo was one of the Chennai Supers Kings' (CSK) standout performers during his stint with the franchise. The talismanic all-rounder announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the previous season.

The 40-year-old was subsequently roped in as the bowling coach by the Chennai-based franchise. He replaced former India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji. With 183 wickets from 161 games, Bravo is still the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

He is expected to retain his position as the CSK bowling coach for the upcoming 2024 edition of the IPL. MS Dhoni and Co. won a record-equalling fifth IPL trophy by beating Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets (DLS method) in the IPL 2023 final.

The defending champions Chennai will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening encounter of IPL 2024. The much-awaited clash will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App