[Watch] "My daughters actually love pink" - Ravichandran Ashwin after RR welcome him with a hamper

Rajasthan Royals (RR) welcomed their new recruit Ravichandran Ashwin with a heartwarming gesture days after the IPL 2022 auction.

Royals CEO Jake Lush McCrum visited the veteran spinner and presented him with a gift hamper consisting of RR goodies. Ashwin was overwhelmed by the gesture and revealed that her daughters love the colour pink.

In a video shared by the franchise on their social media handles, Ravichandran Ashwin said:

"So these are only for me or my kids as well? My daughters actually love pink. So the biggest plus of me playing for RR would be the pink dress. They will all over it."

Ashwin was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals for ₹5 crores on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction on Saturday (February 12). He was previously part of the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021.

"They tried hard to pick me in the last auction in 2018" - Ravichandran Ashwin's reaction on joining RR

The 35-year-old cricketer from Tamil Nadu was ecstatic to join the Royals and partner up with Yuzvendra Chahal in the spin department.

Ashwin also stated that he is looking forward to sharing the dressing room with Jos Buttler, whom he 'Mankaded' in IPL 2019 that triggered the 'spirit of the game' debate. In a video shared by the Rajasthan Royals, Ashwin said:

"I got picked up by Rajasthan Royals, I am extremely delighted that they have picked me, they tried hard to pick me in the last auction in 2018 but it has come through finally. I have got a great rapport with all of them in that dugout, I have a wonderful rapport with Sanju Samson as well."

He added:

"I am looking forward to giving my complete best for the franchise and hopefully doing special things for them. Looking forward to bowling alongside Yuzvendra Chahal, looking forward to sharing a dressing room with Jos Buttler, how good is it gonna be."

Buttler also came up with a hilarious reply, welcoming Ravichandran Ashwin to the side. The English cricket said:

"Hey Ash, Jos here. Don't worry I am inside the crease, cannot wait to see you in pink for the Royals. Look forward to sharing the dressing room with you."

Overall, the Indian international has featured in 167 IPL games, picking up 145 wickets at an economy of 6.91 runs per over. He also has 456 runs under his belt and is a handy batter in the lower-order.

