Watch: T Natarajan trains at NCA to regain fitness after injury

T Natarajan has sent a positive message to his fans, stating that he is coming back to the field soon. He is currently recuperating from an injury he suffered during the IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in March.

The Tamil Nadu pacer played the first few matches of the tournament but had to miss the later fixtures as he had to undergo knee surgery. Natarajan has since recovered from the injury and is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA to regain match fitness.

The left-arm pacer shared a mini clip on his Instagram handle to give a sneak peek of his training session to fans. He uploaded the following post and captioned it:

"I’m coming back. Write it down in BOLD letters. #ComingBackStrongerThanEver"

In the video, fans can see Natarajan going through his stride to deliver the ball. Natarajan played two games for SRH in the first half of the IPL and picked up two wickets while giving away runs at an economy of 8.62 per over. He will be hoping to improve on his figures in the second half of the IPL in September.

Good performances in IPL 2020 gave me a lot of confidence: Natarajan

In a video uploaded by Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this year, the Tamil Nadu pacer spoke about the impact the IPL had on his career. He credited the cash-rich league for giving him the confidence to perform well in international cricket.

"Since I made most of my opportunity with Sunrisers last season, I got an opportunity to play for India. When I was with India as a net bowler, a main bowler got injured. So, I was picked for the national team senior squad," said the SRH pacer.

"The IPL was a great platform for me. My performances in the last IPL gave me a lot of confidence, and representing India was easier than before (without IPL). So, I have to thank the Sunrisers because they helped me perform in the IPL," said T Natarajan.

