[Watch] "Nattu has a new gym buddy" - T Natarajan's daughter joins him for IPL 2024 training session

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natarajan's daughter joined her father for a recent gym session ahead of the team's upcoming IPL 2024 encounter. The 2016 champions are set to take on Gujarat Titans at home (GT) on Thursday, May 16.

The Hyderabad-based franchise shared a video on its official social media handles on Friday, May 10, featuring Natarajan's daughter. The left-arm pacer can be seen looking at his little one trying to perform some jumps in the gym.

SRH captioned the post:

"Nattu has a new gym buddy 🥰"

T Natarajan has performed admirably in the ongoing season. The 33-year-old fast bowler is currently SRH's leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024, bagging 15 scalps from 10 matches at an economy rate of 9.35.

Hyderabad have seven wins to their name in 12 outings and are placed third in the points table with a net run rate of 0.406.

"Getting back in that Indian side won't be too far away from it" - SRH bowling coach on T Natarajan

Despite his impressive form, T Natarajan was overlooked by the Indian selectors for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. He also couldn't find a place in the four-man reserve list.

SRH's bowling coach, James Franklin, however, opined that Natarajan could return to the Indian team soon if he continues to do well in the IPL.

Franklin said at a media interaction:

"There are just so many quality players in India. He (Natarajan) can only control what he can. His great strength is obviously his yorker bowling. That is where he is a huge asset for us as a team."

"If he keeps going the way he is going and can hold his form throughout the rest of this IPL, those sorts of conversations around India, they tend to take care of themselves. If he keeps performing, then getting back in that Indian side won't be too far away from it." he added

SRH completed a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their previous clash, chasing down a 166-run target in just 9.4 overs.

