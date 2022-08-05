[Watch] Navdeep Saini channels his inner batter for Kent with an outrageous unorthodox shot 

Indian fast-bowler Navdeep Saini is currently representing Kent County Cricket Club in their ongoing season. The 29-year-old is among seven Indian players who are plying their trade in the English domestic cricket season following the Men in Blue's tour of the country.

The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Washington Sundar have already made their presence felt with their performances so far, and the right-arm pacer is not far behind. The Haryana-born pacer grabbed a few eyeballs during the side's Royal London One-Day Cup encounter against Glamorgan in Cardiff yesterday (August 4).

Coming into bat in the penultimate over following the dismissal of Matt Quinn, Navdeep Saini struck an eye-catching shot that caught the opposition off guard. With only a solitary run coming off the first four deliveries of the final over, the onus was on the pacer to get the side past the 300-run mark.

Bowling around the wicket, Jamie Mcllroy bowled a delivery coming into the stumps. The tail-ender reached for the ball with a massive stride from his batting guard and hoicked the delivery to the leg-side in unorthdox fashion.

The 29-year-old timed the ball to perfection to send it into the vacant space between fine leg and deep square leg.

Watch the video of the shot below:

The eyebrow-raising shot also invoked a response from his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Rajasthan Royals (RR), who commented on the post:

"Navdeep Saini, is that straight from the Scoop School of Jos Buttler?"

The pacer managed to take a single off the final delivery of the innings to finish unbeaten on five off three deliveries as Kent finished with 304-8 in their fifty overs.

Navdeep Saini registered figures of 1-61 with the ball in the second innings

The right-arm pacer struck in the very first over of the second innings with the wicket of Sam Northeast. However, the Alex Blake-led side came up on the losing side following Colin Ingram's splendid 155-run knock to anchor the chase.

Kent were miles ahead in the contest after Glamorgan were reduced to 107-5 at one stage in the innings. A stellar 186-run partnership between Colin Ingram and Tom Cullen took the visitors out of the contest.

The Indian pacer finished with figures of 1-61 from his 10 overs as Glamorgan wrapped up the chase with 10 balls to spare.

Navdeep Saini made a bright start to his county stint with a five-wicket haul against Warwickshire on his debut. He has since picked up six wickets in three innings in the County Championship.

Where does Navdeep Saini's exceptional shot rank among shots by tail-enders? Let us know what you think.

