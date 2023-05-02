[Watch] Naveen-ul-Haq angers Virat Kohli, denies a talk with him after spat in LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 match

Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq had a fight with Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli during yesterday's IPL 2023 match at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. The two players stared at each other while Naveen was batting for the Lucknow Super Giants. After LSG lost the game, Naveen and Virat had an argument while other players shook hands with each other.

After the handshake, Virat Kohli was having a chat with Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul. Naveen-ul-Haq was near them. He denied talking to Kohli and walked away from him. Kohli was not happy with Naveen's gesture.

Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers for the Lucknow Super Giants last night in IPL 2023

Although the Lucknow Super Giants could not win the match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, their fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq impressed the fans with his bowling in the first innings. The right-arm fast bowler bowled an impressive spell of 3/30, picking up the wickets of Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, and Karn Sharma.

Naveen's three-wicket haul helped the Lucknow Super Giants restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 126/9 in their 20 overs. It looked like LSG would pull off a successful run-chase. However, the Super Giants struggled with the bat and lost all their wickets for 108 runs in 19.5 overs.

Earlier this season, the Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB avenged that defeat with an 18-run victory at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium last night.

Virat Kohli was quite ecstatic as RCB completed a win over LSG. Since LSG celebrated aggressively after their win in Bengaluru, Virat tried to give it back. However, Naveen was not pleased and argued with the RCB star.

