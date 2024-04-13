WATCH: Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee smashes six sixes against Qatar in the ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup 2024

Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee smashed six sixes in an over during his side's ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup 2024 fixture against Qatar at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Saturday, April 13.

The 24-year-old became only the third player to hit six sixes in an over in a T20I game after Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard. While Yuvraj achieved the feat in September 2007 at Durban during India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup game against England, Pollard made the list after smashing sixes against Sri Lanka at Antigua in March 2021.

Dipendra Singh Airee reached this milestone in the 20th over of Nepal's innings which was bowled by Qatar's right-arm medium bowler Kamran Khan.

The all-rounder, who made his T20I debut in July 2018, has so far represented his nation in 57 T20Is scoring 1,474 runs at a strike rate of 149.64. He has also picked up 32 wickets in the shortest format of the game. Dipendra also has 896 runs and 38 wickets to his name in 55 ODIs.

A look at Nepal's success in the inaugural ACC Mens Premier Cup title

The 2024 ACC Men's Premier Cup is the second edition of the ACC Premier Cup. Nepal, who hosted the inaugural edition of the tournament in April-May 2023, are also the defending champions, having defeated the United Arab Emirates by seven wickets in the final. Last year though, the tournament was played in the ODI format.

The ACC Premier Cup features eight of the highest-ranked ACC associate members who are joined by two finalists from the 2024 ACC Men's Challenger Cup. It serves as the final stage of qualification for the 2025 Asia Cup Tournament.

The 2024 ACC Men's Premier Cup which kicked off on Friday, April 12, will conclude on Sunday, April 21.