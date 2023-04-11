[Watch] Nicholas Pooran gets out to a full toss after 15-ball 50 in IPL 2023 vs RCB

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Nicholas Pooran got out on a full toss delivery after smashing the fastest fifty in IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, April 10.

With the contest nearing a cracking finish, Pooran mistimed a full toss to hole out to Shahbaz Ahmed, positioned at the deep square-leg region. The incident took place on the final ball of the 17th over when Mohammed Siraj delivered a high full toss.

Pooran, who has been in blazing form, tried to whip it over the square-leg fielder but couldn't get his timing right. Shahbaz completed an easy catch but the decision was referred to the third umpire for a possible waist-height full toss.

Replays showed that it was below waist height and the southpaw was adjudged out.

Watch the clip here:

Meanwhile, it was wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran who brought the Super Giants closer to victory.

Nicholas Pooran's heroics take Lucknow to the top of the table

Chasing a mammoth 213-run target, LSG were down and out at one stage, reeling at 23/3 in four overs. However, Marcus Stoinis staged a turnaround with a quickfire 65 off 30 balls before Nicholas Pooran took over.

The West Indian star smashed everything at his disposal to bring the equation within reach. The southpaw smashed seven sixes and four boundaries for his 19-ball 62, including a 15-ball half-century - the fastest so far in IPL 2023.

Pooran's dismissal changed the table once again in RCB's favor but some lusty blows from Ayush Badoni and a schoolboy error from Dinesh Karthik helped LSG secure their third win of the season on the final ball.

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli (61), Faf du Plessis (79*), and Glenn Maxwell (59) played some decent knocks to propel RCB to 212/2 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. However, it wasn't enough to earn them two points as LSG chased down the total on the final delivery of the match.

