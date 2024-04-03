[Watch] Nicholas Pooran's stunning long-range direct hit sends Mayank Dagar packing during RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star Nicholas Pooran produced a moment of brilliance on the field against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday, April 2. He ran out Mayank Dagar to put the hosts deeper into trouble during the chase.

In the penultimate over of the game bowled by Yash Thakur, Mahipal Lomror mistimed a shot and still managed to find no-man's-land. Lomror sent back Mayank Dagar, who looked to scamper for a quick second run and the latter lost his balance in the process and slipped.

Nicholas Pooran managed to have a swift pick-up-and-throw and had an incredible direct hit at the striker's end. Once Dagar slipped, he had no chance of getting back in time and it was another nail in the Royal Challengers' coffin.

Here's the video of the sensational runout:

Dagar is known to have the ability to hit the long ball and could have made a crucial contribution alongside Mahipal Lomror. This made Pooran's brilliant piece of fielding even more crucial in the context of the game. The West Indian star made more contributions in the field with the catches of Lomror and Siraj to put the game to bed.

Nicholas Pooran's cameo proved to be the difference

Nicholas Pooran walked out to bat when RCB were gradually crawling back into the game in the first innings. The Super Giants needed an explosive finish to get past the 180-run mark and Pooran ensured he did just that.

The southpaw smashed three sixes on the trot off Reece Topley and then two more in the final over off Mohammed Siraj to end with 40*(21). The target of 182 was within the hosts' reach, but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Young Mayank Yadav once again won the Player of the Match award for his incredible figures of 3/14. RCB lost the game by 29 runs, their third defeat in four games in IPL 2024.