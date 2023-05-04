[Watch] Not Tom & Jerry or Scooby-Doo, Virat Kohli opens up on his favorite animated character

Virat Kohli is an aggressive character on the field but is also a fun-loving person off the ground. The former Indian captain recently revealed his favorite animated character. Interestingly, it’s not Tom & Jerry or Scooby-Doo, which are loved by many 80s and 90s kids. The cricketer revealed that "Simpoo Singh" is his favorite cartoon character.

As per the data available, Simpoo Singh is an animated character with the same television program name. He was the mascot of Channel V India. He wore an orange turban on his head, a green jacket inside a white shirt with a purple work tie, and black pants and shoes. His skin tone was white.

Simpoo is the first cartoon character to support PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals). The show reportedly first aired in 2011.

For the uninitiated, Virat Kohli has been a vegetarian since 2018. The 34-year-old was named PETA Person of the Year in 2019.

It’s worth mentioning that Kohli loves spending quality time with his daughter Vamika. He has an elder brother and sister and is often spotted with his nieces and nephews. Check out the pictures below:

Virat Kohli in sublime form for RCB in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli is in sublime form for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing IPL 2023. The right-handed batter has amassed 364 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 137.88, including five half-centuries. He will look to continue his exploits with the bat as RCB chase their maiden IPL trophy.

Meanwhile, RCB are currently placed fifth in the latest IPL 2023 points table with five wins in their first nine games. Faf du Plessis and Co. secured a victory by 18 runs in their latest outing against Lucknow Super Giants.

They will next be seen in action against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Kohli's hometown on Saturday, May 6.

