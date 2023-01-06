[Watch] "One more use of mobile phone"- Deepak Chahar plays table tennis with smartphone instead of racket

Deepak Chahar recently uploaded a unique Instagram reel, where he can be seen playing table tennis. Instead of using the traditional table tennis racket, the star Indian cricketer used his smartphone to play against his opponent.

Chahar's opponent was not visible in the Instagram reel, but the Indian player won the game with a smash at the end. His video has received a lot of attention from fans on social media as the Instagram reel has been viewed more than 100,000 times in just one hour.

The Indian cricketer hilariously captioned the Instagram reel as follows:

"One more use of mobile phones."

Deepak Chahar's fans left some interesting comments under his post as well. While some fans were amazed to see him play table tennis with a smartphone, a few Indian cricket fans joked that he should make sure he does not get injured while playing table tennis.

Deepak Chahar took multiple injury breaks in 2022

2022 was not the best year of Deepak Chahar's career. Although he earned the biggest contract of his IPL career from the Chennai Super Kings at the mega auction, the pace-bowling all-rounder missed the entire IPL season because of an injury.

Chahar was in India's squad for the away ODI series against South Africa at the start of the year. The selectors also picked him in the squad for the home series against Sri Lanka and West Indies. However, during the West Indies series, he suffered a quadriceps injury.

During his recovery at the National Cricket Academy, Chahar suffered a back injury, which forced him to miss the entire IPL 2022 season. He resumed his training in August and then played for India in the Zimbabwe series as well as Asia Cup.

Chahar was in the race to play for India at the T20 World Cup 2022, but he twisted his ankle before the ODI series against South Africa. He returned to the team for the series against Bangladesh and New Zealand before suffering another injury.

