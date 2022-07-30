[Watch] "Our little ball of love" - Krunal Pandya shares heartfelt birthday wish for nephew Agastya

Krunal Pandya shared an adorable reel video featuring Hardik Pandya's son Agastya on his Instagram account earlier today (July 30)

Along with the video, the cricket star also wrote a sweet caption as he extended birthday wishes to Agastya, who turned two years old on Saturday. Krunal mentioned how the little one manages to make everyone around him smile all the time.

Pandya posted on Instagram:

"Happy birthday Aguuu 🥰🥰 Our little ball of love who always makes others around him smile 😊😊 Love you 😘😘❤️❤️❤️."

Meanwhile, Krunal and his wife Pankhuri had announced the birth of their first child on July 24. The two had posted pictures of their newborn on social media, also revealing that they have named him 'Kavir'. He wrote:

"Pankhuri and I are grateful for all the blessings and wishes and we're super excited about our journey into parenthood. Kavir has changed our lives and we're absolutely in love ❤️ @pankhuriisharma."

The flamboyant all-rounder has featured in five ODIs and 19 T20Is so far in his career. He hasn't been able to find a spot in the national side since last year's white-ball series in Sri Lanka.

Krunal Pandya to play for Warwickshire in the upcoming Royal One-Day Cup 2022

Krunal Pandya is set to represent English county team Warwickshire in the upcoming Royal One-Day Cup 2022. The tournament is scheduled to be played from August 2.

The 31-year-old has already landed in the UK and will be in the thick of things very soon. The team will play eight group stage matches, out of which four fixtures will be played at Edgbaston.

Warwickshire will open their Royal One-Day Cup campaign with a clash against Gloucestershire on Tuesday (August 2).

Do you think Krunal Pandya will be able to find a place in India's white-ball teams any time soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box down below.

