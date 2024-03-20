[Watch] "Pakka inko range bro"- SRH release their new anthem ahead of IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) released their official anthem ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 edition on Wednesday, March 20. Many of their star players like Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Aiden Markram, and Heinrich Klaasen among others were seen in the video.

After finishing at the bottom of the points table last year, Sunrisers Hyderabad sacked their captain Aiden Markram. They handed the reins to Pat Cummins for IPL 2024 after purchasing him with a hefty paycheck of ₹20.5 crores at the mini-auction last December.

The Hyderabad franchise took to their official X handle to release their official anthem to hype fans ahead of the upcoming season. They tried to connect with the local fans by composing it in the Telugu language with a catchy tune and compelling lyrics.

You can watch the anthem in the video below:

"A bit of an upset to me perhaps to see Aiden Markram being moved across"- AB de Villiers on SRH appointing Pat Cummins as captain ahead of IPL 2024

Former South African captain AB de Villiers recently expressed disappointment about Hyderabad's decision to replace Aiden Markram with Pat Cummins as captain in IPL 2024. De Villiers, however, stated that he understood the rationale behind the decision, considering Cummins' success with Australia in international cricket.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, De Villiers said:

"There's reason for him (Pat Cummins) to be captain in that team, even though it's a bit of a surprise to most people, a bit of an upset to me perhaps to see Aiden Markram being moved across and sort of just had to make way for Pat Cummins there, even though Aiden Markram has won back-to-back SA20 tournaments."

He continued:

"I think he's a fantastic captain, and they were just getting used to him as captain there at the SRH. So, it is disappointing to me, to him, and to all South African fans, but if it is for the best of the SRH team, then so be it. It's quite a surprise, but not a big surprise to me, thinking of the involvement of Daniel Vettori, who was with the Australian team. Also, we might see some involvement with Andrew McDonald."

