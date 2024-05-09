[Watch] Pat Cummins celebrates his birthday with SRH teammates after thumping 10-wicket victory in IPL 2024 clash vs LSG

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins celebrated his birthday with his teammates on Wednesday after a successful night on the field. The 2023 ODI World Cup-winning Australian skipper turned 31 on Wednesday (May 8).

Cummins was in action on his birthday as SRH faced the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The home team outplayed LSG in all departments to register a comprehensive 10-wicket win to make it a memorable night for Cummins.

The Hyderabad franchise took to their official Instagram handle and shared a video to give their ardent fans a glimpse of the birthday celebrations of Pat Cummins in the team camp. In it, Travis Head could be seen holding Cummings from the back while other teammates applied cake to his face.

The post was captioned:

"No one escapes the Riser birthday routine… not even the skipper 🤣🎂 #PlayWithFire #SRHvLSG."

You can watch the video below:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Travis Head, and Abhishek Sharma shine against LSG to take SRH to No. 3 in points table of IPL 2024

LSG batted first in the contest after winning the toss and scored a respectable total of 165/4 after overcoming a top-order collapse. Ayush Badoni (55*) and Nicholas Pooran (48*) performed well for LSG in the batting department.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar stole the show with the ball for the hosts, bowling a magnificent spell of 4-0-12-2.

SRH openers Travis Head (89*) and Abhishek Sharma (75*) put on an exhibition of scintillating strokeplay in the chase and helped their side cruise to victory shores in just 9.4 overs.

Cummins reflected on the win at the post-match presentation, saying:

"Maybe Trav and Abhi changed the pitch in the mid innings break (chuckles). Just let them go, two guys who are really positive. I am a bowler and it's hard to get answers when someone is going like that. Travis has been like this for the last two years. Not super conventional but he has got his methods."

The SunRisers Hyderabad will be back in action on May 16 in IPL 2024 when they face the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

