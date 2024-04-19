[Watch] Pat Cummins reunites with family and spends quality time with his son in SRH camp

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins was recently spotted spending quality time with his family in the team's camp. His wife Becky Boston, and son, Albie Boston Cummins didn't travel with Pat earlier and have only arrived in India recently.

The Australian Test captain received a massive bid of 20.5 crores from SRH at the IPL 2024 mini-auction last December. The Hyderabad franchise management then appointed him the captain for this season, considering his exceptional success with the Australian team over the past year.

It was a much-needed change for SRH as they endured poor seasons in the last two years. The move worked decently so far this time, winning four out of their six games, and are currently in the fourth position in the points table.

They will next face Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, April 20. Pat Cummins and the SRH contingent are currently in Delhi preparing for the contest. Cummins took to his official Instagram handle and shared a couple of videos on his story to give a glimpse of his family time. In them, he could be seen having fun with his little son.

You can watch the story here.

"We got to blow some teams out of the water"- Pat Cummins' message to his SRH teammates after victory against RCB in their previous IPL 2024 match

Pat Cummins applauded his batting unit for performing consistently while being true to their strategy of aggressive playing style. It was after they broke the highest team total record in IPL twice this season in matches against MI (277) and RCB (287).

In a video uploaded on SRH's social media handles, Cummins delivered a powerful message to his teammates, saying:

"I will keep saying, you will hear from us all the time. That’s how we want to play. It’s not going to work every game. But I can tell you, everyone’s terrified of when they come up against us and we got to blow some teams out of the water before they have even walked out on the field. So, another great day, well done."

He added:

"Guys, we keep saying that we want everyone to be really brave, and aggressive, take the game on, and play with freedom. And you guys keep delivering with the bat. That was fantastic."

Do you think Pat Cummins will lift the IPL 2024 trophy with SRH? Let us know your views in the comments section.

