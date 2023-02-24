Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to commence their preparations for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) with a pre-season camp in Mohali.

PBKS took to their official Instagram account on Friday to confirm that several of their players, including skipper Shikhar Dhawan, have arrived in Mohali for the camp.

In a video shared by the franchise, the likes of Harpreet Brar, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Singh and Prabhsimran Singh can be seen checking into the team hotel. The team captioned the post:

"Dekho, kaun aagaye? 😱 Sadde 🦁s are coming together! The #IPL2023 Pre-Camp in sadda Mohali starts with #swag.🤩."

PBKS will have a new captain in the form of Dhawan for this year's cash-rich league. The side parted ways with former skipper Mayank Agarwal prior to the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

The team performed underwhelmingly in the previous season, failing to qualify for the playoffs. Punjab had seven wins and as many losses to their name and finished sixth in the points table.

PBKS bought six players at the IPL 2023 mini-auction

The Punjab-based franchise entered the IPL 2023 auction with a purse of ₹32.2 crore. They utilized the sum of money to rope in six players at the event.

PBKS made headlines by shelling out a whopping ₹18.5 crore to acquire the services of English all-rounder Sam Curran. With the deal, Curran became the costliest player in the tournament's history.

Apart from Curran, the other five players signed by Punjab at the mini-auction were Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee and Shivam Singh.

Shikhar Dhawan and Co. will open their IPL 2023 campaign with their game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mohali on Saturday, April 1.

Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2023

Sam Curran, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sikandar Raza, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

Poll : 0 votes