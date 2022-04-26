[Watch] PBKS' Rabada cuts short Ambati Rayudu's whirlwind knock with a toe-crushing yorker

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Kagiso Rabada produced a searing delivery to knock over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu's timber on Monday, 25 April.

With Rayudu hitting almost everything out of the ground, the 188-run target set by Punjab looked well within reach in their IPL 2022 clash. However, Rabada changed the complexion of the game with the crucial wicket of Rayudu in the 18th over. He has been in this situation on multiple occasions and has done it for his side.

The Proteas pacer unleashed a lethal delivery to skid under Rayudu's bats and rattle his wicket. The CSK batter looked to produce a big heave but missed the swing. The ball kissed Rayudu's pads and ricocheted onto the stumps to end a masterclass for the veteran batter.

The 36-year-old scored at a rate of 200, hitting 78 runs off just 39 deliveries, including seven boundaries and six maximums.

Watch the clip here:

The dismissal shifted the momentum in Punjab's favour. Arshdeep Singh bowled an outstanding 19th over to take the game to the last over. With 27 runs required off the last over, MS Dhoni struck a six off the first ball. However, Rishi Dhawan held his nerves to take PBKS home in his IPL comeback after six years.

It was a much-needed victory for PBKS after a couple of defeats on the trot. Mayank Agarwal and Co. now have eight points in as many games and are sixth on the table.

"We gave away 10-15 runs extra at the end" - Ravindra Jadeja after defeat against PBKS

After a slow start in the first six overs, Shikhar Dhawan (88) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (42) upped the ante for Punjab. They scored some valuable runs before Liam Livingstone (19) gave a late flourish to put a challenging total on the board.

Jadeja admitted that they conceded a few extra runs in the final overs which made the difference between the two sides. Speaking at the end of the match, the CSK captain said:

"We started off very well. We bowled in good areas with the new ball but we gave away 10-15 runs in the last two overs and didn't execute our plans very well."

Chennai are ninth in the points table with two wins in eight matches in IPL 2022 so far.

Edited by Aditya Singh