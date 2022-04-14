[Watch] PBKS' Shikhar Dhawan participate in a unique catching session in the pool with Jonty Rhodes

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Shikhar Dhawan and fielding coach Jonty Rhodes recently underwent a unique catching session in the pool.

The veteran opener recently shared a video on his Instagram handle where the duo could be seen jumping into the pool to grab individual catches. Shikhar Dhawan captioned the video:

"Catching drill with the best @jontyrhodes8."

Both Dhawan and Rhodes made full-length dives into the pool to pluck onto the catch. They celebrated it with the customary 'thigh-five' celebration, a trademark of Shikhar Dhawan, before hugging.

Meanwhile, the mood in the Punjab camp is relaxed after they won a last-over thriller against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. Odean Smith redeemed himself with a good performance in the 20th over of the Mumbai innings to seal the victory.

"Gabbar is Gabbar and teams should be scared of him" - Virender Sehwag on Shikhar Dhawan

The 36-year-old cricketer played a valuable knock of 70 runs off 50 deliveries to set up the game for Punjab. Riding on a half-century from Dhawan, Punjab posted 198 runs, which was enough for the team to secure their third win of the season.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag showered praise on Dhawan, saying that the Punjab Kings batter likes to score runs against the Mumbai Indians. Speaking on Cricbuzz, Sehwag said:

“Shikhar is a fantastic player. Form can be fickle at times. He loves scoring runs against his favorite team, which is Mumbai Indians. He scored against Mumbai when he was playing for Delhi Capitals."

He added:

“I think scoring 70 in 50 balls is a little slow. Had he scored 85 in 50 balls, then the score would have reached around 215. That is the only shortcoming, I think. Had he stayed till the end, he would have pushed the score further but he was dismissed. Gabbar is Gabbar and teams should be scared of him."

Overall, Dhawan has 197 runs under his belt in five matches at an average of 39.40, striking at a rate of 133.11. The veteran opener will hope to continue his good run of form as the Punjab Kings chase their maiden IPL trophy this season.

Mayank Agarwal and Co. are currently third in the IPL 2022 table, with three wins in five matches.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar