[Watch] "Phir se udd chala" - LSG's Mayank Yadav gears up for IPL 2024 comeback

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav missed the team's last two matches of the IPL 2024 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Mayank bowled just one over when LSG took on the Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 7 before walking off the field due to soreness in the lower abdomen area. Much to the delight of Lucknow fans, the talented youngster has resumed bowling in the training as he gears up for a return.

The Lucknow-based franchise took to its official social media handles on Wednesday to share a video of Mayank Yadav bowling in the nets. LSG captioned the post:

"Phir se udd chala."

Expand Tweet

Mayank Yadav grabbed headlines with his fiery spells in his first two outings for LSG. He tormented batters with his express pace, even clocking 156.7 on the speed gun, breaking his own record of 155.8 kph for the fastest delivery of the season.

The 21-year-old bagged three-wicket hauls against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and was the Player of the Match in both games.

"We need to protect his body" - LSG captain KL Rahul on Mayank Yadav

Speaking at the post-match presentation after Lucknow's six-wicket defeat to the Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 12, skipper KL Rahul confirmed that Mayank Yadav has been recovering well.

However, he asserted that the team management won't rush him and will allow him to recover fully. Rahul said:

"He (Mayank Yadav) is feeling good, he looks good, but we don't want to rush him. We need to protect his body, he's itching to go. Need to make sure that he's hundred per cent (fit) before he comes back in a couple of matches."

LSG suffered defeats to DC and KKR in Mayank's absence. His return will bolster the team's bowling attack as they look to return to winning ways.

With three wins and as many losses after six fixtures, Lucknow are fifth in the points table. They will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home on Friday, April 19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback