[Watch] Prerak Mankad pulls off a breathtaking running catch to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha in GT-LSG clash

Gujarat-born Prerak Mankad pulled off one of the best catches of the season to dismiss Gujrat Titans (GT) wicketkeeper-batter, Wriddhiman Saha. The dismissal also ended the 142-run opening partnership between Saha and Shubman Gill in the clash between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 7.

Saha registered the fastest half-century by a GT batter and was on his way to a scintillating century when his knock was cut short by the substitute fielder. Mankad ran in from deep square leg to take the catch while maintaining balance and keeping his body inside the boundary ropes.

The catch ended one of the best opening partnerships of the season as the pair put on 142 in just 73 balls.

Here is a video of Prerak Mankad's brilliant catch:

Prerak Mankad was bought by LSG ahead of this season after spending the previous season with the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The 23-year-old impressed in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2018-2019 and has been consistent with bat and ball for Saurashtra.

Wriddhiman Saha has been an integral part of the Gujarat squad over the past couple of seasons. He has found his form after a slow start this year, scoring 273 runs at an average of 27.30 with a strike rate of 137.19.

Saha and his opening partner Shubman Gill's brilliance led to GT posting a mammoth total of 227/2 in their 20 overs against a listless LSG bowling attack. Gill finished an unbeaten 94 off 51 balls, while Saha made 81 from 43 deliveries in an incredible display of batsmanship.

GT entered the game on top of the table with 14 points from 10 matches, while LSG are on 11 points from 10 games.

"It was on my mind in the last over" - GT opener Shubman Gill on missing out on a century against LSG

Gill and Saha helped GT set an improbable target for LSG.

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill spoke about his century being on the back of his mind in the final over of the innings against the Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gill carried on the momentum after Saha's dismissal by finishing on 94 from 51 deliveries. He entered the last over requiring 15 runs for a well-deserved century but fell six runs short.

At the mid-innings break, the young opener admitted the century was in his mind but remained confident in getting another opportunity to reach the landmark in the coming games.

"Thanks to Wriddhi (Saha) bhai for the start, Gill stated. "The wicket was not easy to start with, it was a dry wicket and the odd ball was stopping. It is all about practising and knowing your game, having awareness of your game and playing according to do that.

"It (the hundred) was on my mind in the last over, till the fourth ball where I could not get the boundary, but we have five more games and I will get my chance."

Shubman Gill has had another outstanding season with the bat, scoring 469 runs at an average of 46.90 and a strike rate of 143.43. The Punjab-born opening batter has been one of the best in the world this year, averaging over 60 in 18 innings across formats.

