[Watch] Punjab Kings share emotional video with MS Dhoni-like caption on Shikhar Dhawan’s retirement

By Lavil Saldanha
Modified Aug 24, 2024 12:57 IST
Shikhar Dhawan in action for Punjab Kings (Image credits: IPLT20)
Hours after Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, Punjab Kings (PBKS) took to social media to share a video of all the special moments he had with the IPL franchise. Dhawan announced his retirement on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

Ahead of the 2022 IPL Auction, Dhawan was released by the Delhi Capitals, with Punjab Kings acquiring the services of the 38-year-old. In his next season with the franchise, he was appointed as the captain. He also led the team in five games in the 2024 season before a shoulder injury prematurely ended his campaign.

Punjab Kings took to their official social media and shared a reel with the following caption:

"From 07:27 hours, consider Shikhi paa as retired! 🥺♥️"
You can watch the video below:

The caption is similar to the one posted by MS Dhoni when he announced his international retirement on August 15, 2020.

Shikhar Dhawan will not play in the upcoming IPL season

Shikhar Dhawan announced his international and domestic retirement (File image via Getty)
Shikhar Dhawan announced his international and domestic retirement (File image via Getty)

Shikhar Dhawan will not be a part of the upcoming IPL season. The 38-year-old announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on August 24, 2024.

Dhawan has been a part of the IPL since its inception in 2008. He represented six franchises, starting with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He then shifted bases to represent Mumbai Indians for two seasons, where he managed to score 345 runs in the 19 innings he played.

The 38-year-old went on to represent the now-defunct Hyderabad Deccan Chargers. The Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired his services ahead of the 2013 IPL season. In six seasons for SRH, Dhawan played 91 matches and scored a staggering 2768 runs, with a highest score of 92*. He also won the IPL title with the Hyderabad-based franchise in 2016, as they beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final.

Dhawan was then a part of the trade which saw him move to the Delhi Capitals. In his second stint with the Delhi-based franchise, the southpaw scored 1726 runs across 49 matches. He was then released, with Punjab Kings acquiring his services. He represented them in 30 matches, scoring 985 runs and also leading them on a few occasions.

Edited by Parag Jain
