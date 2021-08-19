Watch: Rajasthan Royals players indulge in a fun game during practice session

Four Rajasthan Royals players, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, and Riyan Parag, indulged in a fun game during a recent practice session. Rajasthan Royals' spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule hosted a fun-filled game of 'spin to win' to rejuvenate players.

To emerge victorious in the game, the players had to bowl a delivery and displace the 'Can' placed on the stump cleanly without the ball touching anything else along the way.

All-rounder Riyan Parag started the proceedings and managed to touch the 'Can' on the very first attempt. However, his delivery also touched the stumps, which meant he did not win.

All four players continued to bowl and kept trying to displace the 'Can' cleanly. In the end, leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal managed to bowl the perfect ball that dislodged the 'Can' without the ball making contact with anything else. Courtesy of this effort, Shreyas Gopal was declared the winner of the game.

The Rajasthan Royals shared a video of the players playing the 'spin to win' game on their official Instagram handle and captioned the post:

Yashasvi Jaiswal and all-rounder Shivam Dube released from the Rajasthan Royals squad

Chairman of the Mumbai state team's selection committee Salil Ankola recently revealed that Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had requested the Rajasthan Royals to release Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube from their squad.

Both players have been included in the 14-men Mumbai squad, which will tour Oman to play three T20s and as many ODIs. Speaking on the matter, Salil Ankola said:

"The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) urged RR to release these players from their camp for this tour and the franchise agreed in the interest of cricket. They will join RR in UAE after this tour."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar