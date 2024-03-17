[Watch] Rajasthan Royals welcome Shimron Hetmyer to the tune of ‘Baazigar’ ahead of IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have welcomed finisher Shimron Hetmyer in Bollywood style to the tune of Shah Rukh Khan’s 90s hit ‘Baazigar’ ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Sharing the video on Sunday (March 17), the Jaipur-based franchise captioned the post:

“Guyana se aaya mera dost! Welcome back, Hettie.”

For the unversed, the West Indies batter helped the franchise reach the final of the 2022 edition of the T20 extravaganza. The left-handed batter has amassed 300+ runs at a 150+ strike rate in his last two IPL seasons.

Hetmyer, who was retained for INR 8.5 crore, will now look to weave his magic again in the IPL 2024. Overall, he has amassed 1,131 runs in 60 games at a 152.22 strike rate, hitting four half-centuries. At RR, he will continue to bat alongside India’s new sensation Dhruv Jurel, and all-rounder Riyan Parag in the middle order.

Hetmyer recently amassed 228 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 141.61 for Gulf Giants at the International League T20.

RR squad and schedule for IPL 2024

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 24.

RR’s squad for IPL 2024: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.

RR’s schedule for IPL 2024:

March 24: vs Lucknow Super Giants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur

March 28: vs Delhi Capitals at at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur

April 1: vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

April 6: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur

RR finished fifth in the IPL 2023 points table, with seven wins in 14 games. They will be looking to win their second IPL trophy this year.